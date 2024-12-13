Hidden natural gem in Andelsbuch

The common snowberry, also known as the firecracker shrub (because of the sound the fruit makes when crushed), is a robust and hardy shrub from the honeysuckle family. Originally native to North America, it was introduced to Europe as an ornamental and hedge plant. The shrub grows up to two meters high and has small, oval, green leaves that fall off in autumn. The plant blooms from June to September with delicate pink-white, bell-shaped flowers that attract pollinators such as bees. In the fall, the snowberry bears its typical white, spherical fruits, which remain clearly visible well into the winter. The berries are slightly poisonous and inedible for humans, while they serve as food for some animals. The plant is extremely easy to care for and thrives even in nutrient-poor soil, which is why it is often used in gardens, parks or for planting on embankments.