In southern Burgenland

Quads and motorcycles as loot: hunt for criminals

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 11:00

All-terrain vehicles are very popular with gangs of burglars - two robberies in the same store, more than 100,000 euros in damage. So far, there is no trace of the perpetrators.

0 Kommentare

Investigations into burglaries in southern Burgenland are in full swing. For years, gangs of thieves have repeatedly targeted stores specializing in the sale of motorcycles and quads. This is the second time that burglars have targeted the Motohawk store in Unterwart. The as yet unknown perpetrators proceeded in a highly professional manner. They gained access to the company premises through a chain-link fence.

Cameras from neighboring businesses were filming
To avoid being filmed, all the surveillance cameras were disabled with a jammer-like device. Nevertheless, the gang of burglars did not escape video recordings. Cameras from neighboring businesses recorded two accomplices making off with a CF Moto CForce 1000 quad bike and two Honda Gold Wing motorcycles in the middle of the night. In the course of the investigation, the investigators reopened the previous case.

The manhunt for the perpetrators' van was restarted. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The manhunt for the perpetrators' van was restarted.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Four masked perpetrators
"Four masked perpetrators were seen in the first burglary in 2022. They had smashed the store window of the same store with a hoe at around three o'clock in the morning and were seen loading four motorcycles, spare parts and accessories," said a detective, summarizing the most important key data.

The store display was destroyed with a hoe. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The store display was destroyed with a hoe.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

The value of the loot from both thefts amounted to just over €100,000. Due to the current series of burglaries, the search for the vehicle that had already attracted attention two years ago was launched again. Despite a feverish search, so far no leads have led directly to the gang of thieves.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Porträt von Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
