Calls for more speed
Stelzer on “Zuckerl”: “No time for gimmicks”
The Upper Austrian ÖVP state governor Thomas Stelzer cannot share Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen's serenity regarding the current coalition negotiations. He wants to "see something tangible".
Thomas Stelzer, the Upper Austrian ÖVP state governor, is not known for loud tones. This makes it all the more remarkable how strongly he has now reacted to the slowness in forming the "Zuckerl coalition" expressed in the "Gassi interview" with the Federal President.
Harsh criticism of (non-)speed
During a dog walk in front of the Hofburg, Alexander Van der Bellen famously commented on the progress of the government formation process, saying that he expected the negotiations to be concluded "sometime in January" and adding: "That would be normal."
Stelzer does not find this (non-)speed "normal" in view of the current challenges in Austria. According to the senior ÖVP politician, he "does not have the impression that anything is moving forward". He still sees "ideological trade-offs" and puts it bluntly: "Now is no time for gimmicks!"
A nod to the blue fence post?
The governor regrets that "the social partners, these major allies, have withdrawn from the negotiating table". The state finances are badly out of kilter, the economy is crashing - Stelzer has painful experience with the decline of KTM in his state. Now we should "finally see something tangible", such as investment incentives for companies and relief for employees.
The Upper Austrian does not want his party to be put on the defensive when he says: "I really hope that people don't think that the ÖVP has given up all other options and is letting itself be shown up." A nod to the blue fence post?
