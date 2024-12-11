Political reactions
Styria mourns the death of Hannes Androsch
He was a Styrian by choice, one of the most important entrepreneurs in our country with AT&S and the salt works, an honorary ring bearer, honorary doctor of the University of Leoben and much more: there is great sadness in our province at the death of Hannes Androsch. The first reactions from state politicians.
Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) is deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned industrialist: "Hannes Androsch was a great Austrian who, as a Styrian by choice, did an incredible amount for our country." From Salinen Austria AG to the leading company AT&S and the Loser Bergbahnen, he shaped entire regions of Styria and especially Ausseerland with his commitment. Drexler is "infinitely grateful to Androsch for all his achievements for Styria and for the many friendly encounters and conversations that I will particularly miss".
FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek paid tribute to the deceased as "one of the last politicians of the old school": his world view and his efforts for the local education system as well as his unique economic intuition had left many positive traces in Styria; above all, he had created many jobs. Kunasek will miss Androsch's "astute and at times critical contributions to daily political events", as he put it. The Styrian SPÖ also reacted with great dismay to the passing of the former Social Democratic Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor.
For the executive chairman of the SPÖ, Max Lercher, Androsch was "a formative political force and played a key role in shaping one of Austria's strongest economic eras during the Kreisky era". He was always a guarantor of the social balance between the interests of business and employees. Lercher reports that he was in good personal contact with the 86-year-old until the end: "I greatly appreciated his views and advice!"
The fact that the industrialist, who also lived in Altaussee, not only made an important mark nationwide, but also in the district of Liezen and especially in Ausseerland, is appreciated by regional National Council representative Mario Lindner: "We will always remain deeply connected to him. Especially as a Liezen resident, I was able to experience the commitment he showed for our region."
Androsch has received several awards for his services to our province, most recently in January 2022, when he was awarded the Ring of Honor, the highest award of the province of Styria. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Leoben.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.