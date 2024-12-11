Styria mourns the death of Hannes Androsch

FPÖ leader Mario Kunasek paid tribute to the deceased as "one of the last politicians of the old school": his world view and his efforts for the local education system as well as his unique economic intuition had left many positive traces in Styria; above all, he had created many jobs. Kunasek will miss Androsch's "astute and at times critical contributions to daily political events", as he put it. The Styrian SPÖ also reacted with great dismay to the passing of the former Social Democratic Finance Minister and Vice-Chancellor.