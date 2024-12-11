Political colossus turned 86
SPÖ veteran Hannes Androsch has died
One of the most influential politicians of the post-war period is dead. The industrialist Hannes Androsch passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. As a leading politician of the Austrian Social Democratic Party (SPÖ), he shaped the country's economic policy profile for many years.
Androsch joined the SPÖ at an early age and quickly rose to leading positions. He was a member of the National Council from 1967 to 1981 and was appointed Finance Minister by Federal Chancellor Bruno Kreisky in 1970, a position he held until 1981. During his time in office, Androsch pursued an expansive economic policy and played a key role in modernizing Austria's infrastructure and promoting science and research.
Architect of social equality
His focus on an active state economic policy aimed at full employment, social equality and the promotion of innovation was particularly striking. He was regarded as the architect of numerous reforms in education and healthcare, which changed Austria for good.
Conflicts and withdrawal from politics
Despite his successes, Androsch's career was not free of controversy. His increasingly independent course led to tensions with Bruno Kreisky, who finally urged Androsch to resign in 1981. A later tax audit and legal proceedings also tarnished his reputation, although he was acquitted of key charges.
After retiring from active politics, Androsch moved into the private sector. As an entrepreneur and consultant, he continued to be a formative voice in public discourse and championed issues such as education and innovation.
Political work closely linked to Kreisky
Androsch's political work remains closely linked to the Kreisky era, during which Austria's welfare state was expanded and the foundations for today's prosperity were laid. His work in the field of economic policy and his visions for a modern Austria continue to have an impact today.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.