Greens would take on even more debt

"The government is denying reality when it comes to the 2025 budget. Without looking left and right at what the people in the state really need, this is politics as usual," said LA Gebi Mair, LA Petra Wohlfahrtstätter and LA Zeliha Arslan yesterday. The Greens would restructure the budget and spend a total of €131 million more. "As a state, you are allowed to take out loans if they are used to make sensible investments," explained club leader Mair. It is different if the money disappears somewhere in the system. This is exactly what LA Sint suspects: "The country has more money available this year than ever before. At the same time, the debt level has increased sixfold to 1.3 billion euros since 2019. Not everything can be blamed on corona and inflation. Where has all the tax money gone? The Tyroleans are definitely no better off than they were in 2019. The debt emperors are sitting on the government bench," explained Sint.