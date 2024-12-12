Precious Kamptal fauna to be protected in nature park

Hidden away and quite forgotten by the world, the Kampwald has been resting in peace for thousands of years. "The beauty of this paradisiacal treasure of our homeland will never be touched," assures Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who has now gathered her provincial councillors Stephan Pernkopf and Ludwig Schleritzko around the green table to announce the national park's good news. The common goal of the ÖVP politicians, who were also joined by Barbara Rosenkranz, the FPÖ provincial councillor responsible for the area: a zone of around 3,500 hectares is to become the third national park in the vast country.