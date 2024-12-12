Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

True eco-treasures

Precious Kamptal fauna to be protected in nature park

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 05:45

Unique natural treasures with primeval giant trees and archaic deep lakes are now to be ennobled as the green heart of a national park.

0 Kommentare

Hidden away and quite forgotten by the world, the Kampwald has been resting in peace for thousands of years. "The beauty of this paradisiacal treasure of our homeland will never be touched," assures Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who has now gathered her provincial councillors Stephan Pernkopf and Ludwig Schleritzko around the green table to announce the national park's good news. The common goal of the ÖVP politicians, who were also joined by Barbara Rosenkranz, the FPÖ provincial councillor responsible for the area: a zone of around 3,500 hectares is to become the third national park in the vast country.

White-tailed eagles have their territories in the future national park. (Bild: Peter Frießer)
White-tailed eagles have their territories in the future national park.
(Bild: Peter Frießer)
Rare black storks can also be observed there. (Bild: Kainz Florian/Florian Kainz)
Rare black storks can also be observed there.
(Bild: Kainz Florian/Florian Kainz)

Biodiversity at the military training area
"The state-owned Windhag Scholarship Foundation is contributing a large part of the area," enthuses Schleritzko, who - as reported - presented the project exclusively to the "Krone" together with Pernkopf during a site inspection. The first bridgeheads: the 276-hectare Dobratal nature reserve, as well as the military training area in Allentsteig. On this 10,000-hectare area, nature has been able to unfold in all its diversity in recent years. Although the maneuver area cannot become part of the national park, as an adjacent area with a high level of biodiversity, it is indispensable in its blossoming.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf