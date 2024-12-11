“FPÖ wants out of the EU and back to the schilling”

Edtstadler: FPÖ plays on people's fears

It is clear to everyone except the FPÖ that there can only be joint solutions to the current problems, Edtstadler said. The Freedom Party would unabashedly play on people's fears and advocate a "retro policy". A change of course is indeed needed - towards more security, defense capability and protection of the external borders against illegal migration - but this has already been initiated.