Zero pay round for Mikl-Leitner and the provincial councillors

Achievements of local leaders recognized

Members of parliament also have to tighten their (financial) belts a little. They will receive the full 4.6 percent salary increase - but only from July 2025, so the bottom line is only half the salary increase. Mikl-Leitner has announced a "moderate inflation adjustment" for mayors. Their salaries will be increased by an average of 3.5 percent from January, in line with those of state employees. "In recognition of the achievements of the local chiefs", said the provincial governor.