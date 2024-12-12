Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the community center

St. Georgen: Now the citizens have their say

Nachrichten
12.12.2024 09:00

Contrary to the ÖVP concept, the SPÖ, FPÖ and Greens want to consult the population on how the planned community center in St. Georgen should be implemented and used.

0 Kommentare

The SPÖ submitted the motion for a public consultation in St. Georgen to the Eisenstadt municipal council meeting this week. "According to the ÖVP's previous statements, the center should only be available to clubs," explains Christoph Fertl, SPÖ Club Chairman for Freistadt.

Voted in favor of consultation
In view of the renovation costs of 600,000 euros, the SPÖ is of the opinion that the building should be accessible to all residents of St. Georgen. They criticized the fact that there had been no usage concept for three years and that it was not clear how the planned community center could generate income. The SPÖ, Greens and FPÖ voted unanimously in favor of a public consultation. However, the ÖVP majority in the municipal council rejected the motion.

"Center for all"
"The building was acquired at the beginning of 2021. Considerations and planning have been ongoing since then. The fact is, it is to become a communication center for everyone, young people, senior citizens and clubs," says the municipal council. The final plans were presented to the public back in April 2023.

Launch in January 2025
"There were no objections from the SPÖ at the time. This was followed by the invitation to tender and further preparations. The contracts were awarded this September with the approval of the Greens," the ÖVP announced. According to the municipal council, the ground-breaking ceremony will take place on 19 December: "The SPÖ has always supported the project so far, but shortly before the election everything is different again." On 7 January 2025, the SPÖ wants to launch the public consultation: "Direct democracy is important to us." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf