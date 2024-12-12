St. Georgen: Now the citizens have their say

Launch in January 2025

"There were no objections from the SPÖ at the time. This was followed by the invitation to tender and further preparations. The contracts were awarded this September with the approval of the Greens," the ÖVP announced. According to the municipal council, the ground-breaking ceremony will take place on 19 December: "The SPÖ has always supported the project so far, but shortly before the election everything is different again." On 7 January 2025, the SPÖ wants to launch the public consultation: "Direct democracy is important to us."