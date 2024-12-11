Migration as a "weapon"
Eastern EU countries may restrict asylum rights
Poland, Finland and other European countries are allowed to restrict the right to asylum if Russia uses migrants as a "weapon". This was made clear by the EU Commission in Brussels on Wednesday. Poland in particular had demanded that Brussels take action due to the significant increase in migration figures.
The EU accuses Russia and its ally Belarus of deliberately releasing migrants at the borders of Northern and Eastern Europe as part of "hybrid" attacks. The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus in particular has worsened, said Vice-President of the European Commission Henna Virkkunen in Brussels. The number of migrants there had increased by 66 percent compared to last year. In some cases, there have also been violent attacks on border guards.
Restriction of fundamental rights possible
Poland will therefore receive the largest single sum of 52 million euros for border protection, followed by Finland with 50 million euros. The Baltic states Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will receive between 19.4 and 15.4 million euros. The Schengen country Norway will receive 16.4 million euros. The funds are earmarked for surveillance technology such as drones.
In the case of "instrumentalization" of migrants, the EU Commission also allows member states to restrict fundamental rights such as the right to asylum. However, such measures against migrants must be "proportionate" and "temporary" and limited to what is absolutely necessary in clearly defined cases, the EU Commission emphasized in a statement.
Human Rights Watch criticizes Poland
Human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) accuse Poland of forcibly pushing people back across the border to Belarus. Such "pushbacks" are actually illegal. When asked whether pushbacks are now permitted if migrants are instrumentalized, the Commission gave an evasive answer. The "extraordinary measures" must "comply with international and EU law", said Virkkunen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.