Omonia Nicosia against Rapid from 9pm LIVE

There's no question that Rapid will also be competing in the Conference League next year, but the Viennese team won't enter the competition until the round of 16. Only the eight best teams qualify directly for this stage of the competition, and Hütteldorfer are currently on course as the undefeated fourth-placed team. To make sure it stays that way, they will be aiming for their fourth win in the fifth game of the league phase today at Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.