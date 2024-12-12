Conference League
Omonia Nicosia against Rapid from 9pm LIVE
Matchday 5 in the Conference League: Rapid face Omonia Nicosia. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
There's no question that Rapid will also be competing in the Conference League next year, but the Viennese team won't enter the competition until the round of 16. Only the eight best teams qualify directly for this stage of the competition, and Hütteldorfer are currently on course as the undefeated fourth-placed team. To make sure it stays that way, they will be aiming for their fourth win in the fifth game of the league phase today at Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.
"We are well prepared, want to deliver a good match and are really looking forward to our next appearance in the Conference League," said Rapid coach Robert Klauß ahead of Wednesday's departure. His team got off to a flying start at Basaksehir Istanbul (2:1), against FC Noah (1:0) and at Petrocub (3:0), with the only win coming at home to Shamrock Rovers (1:1). The Viennese team led by captain Matthias Seidl are one of five undefeated teams, just two points behind the two flawless clubs Chelsea and Legia Warsaw.
There is a lot of danger from behind in the battle for a top-eight place, so another Rapid win would be important, especially as FC Copenhagen, a supposedly stronger opponent, will be visiting the Allianz Stadium next week. Regardless of this, Omonia also pose a threat, even if the Cypriots only have three points. They are fourth in the national championship after 13 games, and after a 1-0 win at league leaders Pafos, they recently drew 2-2 with APOEL Nicosia in their dress rehearsal on Saturday.
Interim coach in charge
Both games were played under interim coach Giannis Anastasiou, who was appointed after the 3-0 defeat to Legia. "Omonia are a top team in their league and have a mature, very experienced team," warned Klauß. The 21-time champions have 20 legionnaires in their squad, including 35-year-old striker Stevan Jovetic, who has played for Manchester City, Inter Milan and Sevilla, among others, but is not currently eligible for European duty. According to "transfermarkt.at", his market value of EUR 18.13 million is significantly lower than that of the Viennese (EUR 41.50 million).
Should Rapid win on the day after the 45th birthday of sporting director Markus Katzer, it would be a first for the club. In four previous European Cup appearances in Cyprus, the club has lost three games and drawn 2-2 after extra time, which was enough for the Viennese to advance against APOP Kinyras Peyias in 2009. After a 3-1 away defeat against Omonia Nicosia in 1998, a 2-0 home win saw them advance to the main round of that year's UEFA Cup.
Burgstaller back after league suspension
In terms of personnel, Klauß can rely on the same players who were last involved in the 2-2 league draw in Salzburg. They will be joined by Guido Burgstaller, who has scored six times in this European Cup season. Isak Jansson could also be an option for the starting eleven, having provided a lot of fresh impetus after his injury lay-off and substitution in Salzburg. The 22-year-old Swede has not yet featured in the Conference League.
The match will be played in very pleasant temperatures compared to Austria, with 13 degrees being forecast for the start of the match. This is probably one of the reasons why the Hütteldorfer can count on great fan support, with almost 1,000 Rapid supporters keeping their fingers crossed for the visitors in the GPS Stadium, which holds almost 23,000 spectators.
