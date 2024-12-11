Benko's boat trip
Great anger among trustee after “Krone” report
Following the "Krone" report on René Benko's luxury boat trips on Lake Garda, the bankrupt's trustee has spoken out. Andreas Grabenweger is angry - and accuses the Tyrolean speculator of hypocrisy.
A boat trip by bankrupt Signa founder René Benko last August on Lake Garda in Italy is causing trouble. A photo published in the "Krone" newspaper on Wednesday shows Benko at the wheel of his blue motorboat. "It had to be clear to everyone involved that the boat could no longer be used once insolvency proceedings had been opened," Grabenweger stated.
The incident on Lake Garda was an "indication that the debtor's willingness to cooperate was not as high as I had repeatedly been assured," said the trustee in bankruptcy, who has been responsible for handling Benko's insolvency as an entrepreneur at the Innsbruck Regional Court since March.
Benko's actions would only have consequences under civil or criminal law "if actual damage had been caused". However, the use of the boat and the resulting increase in operating hours had "not led to any reduction in the value of the auctioned property", Grabenweger said. The pleasure boat has since been sold after the price was set at 95,000 euros by an expert.
The "outrageous" lifestyle of René Benko
The trustee in bankruptcy basically stated that it was "absolutely clear" that a debtor "may only dispose of his assets with the consent of the trustee in bankruptcy" after the opening of insolvency proceedings. Grabenweger expressed his incomprehension that "Mr. Benko" had apparently not adhered to this.
The trustee in bankruptcy also made it clear to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that he did not approve of Benko's still luxurious lifestyle and found it "outrageous": "Despite all the claims, despite the insolvencies, despite the failure of the entire Signa Group, he simply continues to live this ostentatious lifestyle unabashedly." However, he repeatedly stated that third parties were free to support a debtor. In any case, he himself would exhaust his room for maneuver, he assured the "FAZ".
Despite the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, Benko continues to live with his family in a luxurious villa in the Innsbruck district of Igls. This is financed by his mother and a private foundation. A hunting trip to Styria last September with the outgoing Tyrolean Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ) also recently caused a stir and attracted criticism.
