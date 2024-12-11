Great anger among trustee after “Krone” report

The trustee in bankruptcy also made it clear to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that he did not approve of Benko's still luxurious lifestyle and found it "outrageous": "Despite all the claims, despite the insolvencies, despite the failure of the entire Signa Group, he simply continues to live this ostentatious lifestyle unabashedly." However, he repeatedly stated that third parties were free to support a debtor. In any case, he himself would exhaust his room for maneuver, he assured the "FAZ".