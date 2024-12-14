What about the transmission in electric cars?

Two-speed gearbox for electric cars

Some manufacturers are trying to counter this problem with a two-speed gearbox. Porsche, for example, is installing it in the Taycan, while Mercedes will also equip the new electric CLA with a two-speed gearbox in 2025. This will then even have a multi-plate and dog clutch as well as two planetary sets. The first gear with a short ratio of 11:1 enables rapid acceleration from a standstill and ensures high efficiency in city traffic. The second gear (5:1 ratio), on the other hand, is designed for good power delivery at high speeds and high efficiency at cruising speed. The CLA is capable of 210 km/h in second gear.