What the parties say

What the parties say

Nachrichten
10.12.2024 19:00

To deport or not to deport? That is the question here. The "Krone" asked the Viennese parties, who have different approaches to this issue. 

The year 2024 is entering the home straight and will open the door to 2025 - and that will once again bring Vienna the time of "focused unintelligence", as former mayor Michael Häupl once said about the election campaign.

We asked the parties - less than a year before the election - how Austria should deal with the Syrians? Who should be deported? Who should be allowed to stay?

Mayor Michael Ludwig of the SPÖ. (Bild: Bissuti Kristian)
Mayor Michael Ludwig of the SPÖ.
(Bild: Bissuti Kristian)

The governing parties in the city want to observe the current situation for the time being. "The asylum ban was implemented in line with other countries", says Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). He also points out that responsibility for "asylum, immigration and migration" lies with the federal government, which is (still) without SPÖ involvement.

Zitat Icon

It is important to monitor the situation closely and to coordinate closely with European partners. Well-integrated Syrians should continue to be supported in areas such as education, language and professional participation.

(Bild: Zwefo)

Neos-Chef Christoph Wiederkehr

Bild: Zwefo

The Neos want to "continue to support Syrians", as Christoph Wiederkehr explains. With regard to "education, language and professional participation".

What the Greens say
For the Greens under the new lead candidate Judith Pühringer, a "debate on deportation is pointless" because the security situation is still unclear.

Zitat Icon

Integration is a shared responsibility that also includes language support and access to the labor market. Many people from the Syrian community are making valuable contributions, both on a voluntary basis and in economic sectors with a shortage of skilled workers.

(Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT)

Judith Pühringer, Grüne

Bild: APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT

FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp emphasizes: "Asylum is only temporary protection." (Bild: krone.tv)
FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp emphasizes: "Asylum is only temporary protection."
(Bild: krone.tv)

Unsurprisingly, the FPÖ and ÖVP are in agreement on the issue of deportation. The Ring demonstration with the cheering Syrians is "the best proof that they can start rebuilding their home country" for the blue front man Dominik Nepp.

Zitat Icon

We assume that many will want to return to their homeland voluntarily.

(Bild: ORF (Screenshot))

ÖVP-Chef Karl Mahrer

Bild: ORF (Screenshot)

And Karl Mahrer from the ÖVP praised Chancellor Nehammer for his "swift reaction".

He assumes that many refugees will make the journey away from Austria voluntarily. The FPÖ has already wished them a "safe journey home" as a precaution.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Michael Pommer
Michael Pommer
Porträt von Katharina Mötzl
Katharina Mötzl
