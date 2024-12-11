Return to Syria? “Too early. We have to wait and see”

How does he view the suspension of asylum status and the preparations for deportations? "I don't think it's right, because Syria is not stable. It will take a long time until the situation is clear," says Alshater. He himself, on the other hand, can well imagine returning to his old homeland, but only if two conditions are met. Syria's future must be a free and democratic one. "But it's still too early at the moment. We have to wait and see," says the 43-year-old.