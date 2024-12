Short course world championships: Red-white-red trio out in heats

Bucher focuses on 100 m dolphin

Bucher in particular had expected more. The runner-up in the 100 m dolphin on the long course had problems at the start and also at the turn. He narrowly missed the semi-final by 0.06 seconds, but was only 0.14 seconds off his Austrian record. Bucher's big performance will come on Friday in his showpiece discipline over 100 m, before that he is entered for the 50 m backstroke on Thursday.