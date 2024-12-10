Manager shot dead
Grin killer of New York: police find manifesto
The suspected murderer in the case of the head of the US insurer United Healthcare was arrested on Monday. According to the police, Luigi Mangione (26) was carrying a gun with a silencer of the same type as the murder weapon. Investigators also found a violent manifesto on him.
Mangione, who also had fake IDs with him in addition to the gun, has since been charged with murder in Manhattan, among other things, US media reported. In a handwritten document found on his person, he accuses insurance companies of greed and threatens violence: "These parasites deserve it. (...) It had to be done."
Suspect remains silent on allegations
In Blair County, Pennsylvania, he was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, among other things. He was denied release on bail. The 26-year-old was transferred to a detention center that very night. He has so far remained silent about the charges.
Employee at McDonald's recognized the man
The man was discovered in a fast food restaurant in the city of Altoona in the US state of Pennsylvania, around five hours' drive from the metropolis of New York, according to investigators. An employee of the fast-food restaurant recognized him from mugshots and notified the police.
Since Wednesday, the authorities have been searching for a man who gunned down Brian Thompson, the head of the billion-dollar US insurer United Healthcare, near New York's Times Square. The 50-year-old died of his injuries in hospital. United Health, the parent company of United Healthcare, did not wish to comment on the current events.
Following the arrest, the 26-year-old's family said on social media that they were "shocked and devastated". According to the US media, a statement from a lawyer was not initially available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.