Champions League: The great trembling of the giants

Three rounds before the end of the league phase, the battle for the top 8 and thus direct promotion to the last 16 of the Champions League gets really serious from today: Liverpool, the only team without losing points, would be through with victory number six at Girona. Inter Milan would also be in with a very good chance with a three-pointer in Leverkusen, while Marko Arnautovic is hoping for playing time: he has only played 43 minutes since the beginning of November.