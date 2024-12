Conference with Real and Bayern from 9pm LIVE

Bayern "away game" in Gelsenkirchen

FC Bayern Munich and Konrad Laimer visit Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen. In their 300th game in Europe's top flight, the Munich side will probably have to do without their captain Manuel Neuer due to rib problems. Laimer and Co. want to move into the top eight with a win. For RB Leipzig, who are without points, it's all or nothing in their home game against Aston Villa.