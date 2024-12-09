Money for refugees?
Sachslehner: “Outrage is absolutely justified”
Vienna's ÖVP local councillor Laura Sachslehner often says openly what others only say behind closed doors. This was also the case in the krone.tv interview when asked about the possible future three-party coalition or asylum issues.
"It can only work if the SPÖ moves away from its left-wing course under Andreas Babler. If you read through the SPÖ's election manifesto, it reads more like a communist manifesto than the program of a party that actually wants to take on government responsibility," says Laura Sachslehner.
But Sachslehner also believes that the NEOS are acting too far to the left: "For example with Christoph Wiederkehr, who doesn't really shine in Vienna in terms of performance. To put it diplomatically." Sachslehner sees the fact that ÖVP chairman Karl Nehammer is now negotiating a three-party coalition with the SPÖ and NEOS as a lost opportunity for the black-blue coalition. The Federal President did not behave properly either: "I personally consider the Federal President's decision not to give the FPÖ the mandate to form a government to be a big mistake and allows the FPÖ to play the role of martyr."
But why has the ÖVP recently suffered significant losses in numerous elections? Sachslehner: "There is obviously a loss of trust in those in power. But what is clear is that people want a center-right policy. We saw that in the European elections, we saw that in the National Council elections. We saw that in Vorarlberg and now also in Styria. So I don't think you can argue that away any more."
Austria has a spending problem
But how should the future federal government proceed in terms of content? Sachslehner: "We definitely don't need new taxes. Austria already has one of the highest taxes and levies in Europe. We don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem." He goes on to list a few examples of where savings could be made: "For example, the climate bonus for asylum seekers. We don't need that. There are also far too many subsidies that were introduced at the instigation of the Greens and could be cut. For example, the promotion of cargo bikes. Or for folding bikes."
Vienna negative example
And then there are also far too many social benefits for refugees, such as minimum benefits: "The outrage and excitement among the population in relation to this issue is of course absolutely justified and also absolutely understandable. There have been enough examples of individual families in Vienna receiving five thousand euros in social benefits. That is of course madness and nobody can understand it."
But you can't blame the refugees for that. Because that is the system and Vienna would be a negative example in this respect, as it has a very generous system. Speaking of Vienna: cooperation between the SPÖ and ÖVP in the local council is very hesitant here. Sachslehner: "There is no cooperation, we are in opposition. The SPÖ is not very interested in that."
