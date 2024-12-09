Sachslehner: “Outrage is absolutely justified”

Austria has a spending problem

But how should the future federal government proceed in terms of content? Sachslehner: "We definitely don't need new taxes. Austria already has one of the highest taxes and levies in Europe. We don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem." He goes on to list a few examples of where savings could be made: "For example, the climate bonus for asylum seekers. We don't need that. There are also far too many subsidies that were introduced at the instigation of the Greens and could be cut. For example, the promotion of cargo bikes. Or for folding bikes."