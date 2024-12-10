Advent calendar door 10
Win homemade cocktails in the port city
Hidden in door number 10 is bartender Daniel Schellander. He will mix you the cocktail of your choice in Klagenfurt's harbor town. Take part and win a voucher.
"Because I wasn't so good with guests, I was quickly put behind the bar in the restaurant where I was employed at the time," smiles Daniel Schellander. And that's how his passion for mixing cocktails began.
The now 42-year-old, who also regularly wins prizes in competitions, has already proven his skills in various well-known establishments around Lake Wörthersee and in Klagenfurt. And now the port city of Klagenfurt has been able to win Schellander over. From now on, the Viktring native will be mixing a wide variety of cocktails there.
We are giving away 2 x 50 euro vouchers for cocktails in the port city. Why do you want to win? Mail with the keyword Cocktail to:
What the Carinthian has noticed: "More and more guests are turning to non-alcoholic cocktail variants. So you don't always have to add alcohol to a cocktail," explains the expert, who creates many of his drinks himself. "Drinks like the Negroni are still the most popular here in Carinthia - because of our proximity to Italy."
