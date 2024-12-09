Gloomy forecasts:
“Unchecked rise” in unemployment in 2025
It's not just the weather that is gloomy at the moment, the outlook for the labor market is too: The Viennese research institute Synthesis, which prepares the forecasts for the Public Employment Service (AMS), expects a "continued unchecked rise in unemployment" next year.
Labor market researcher Wolfgang Alteneder from Synthesis painted a gloomy picture at an online expert discussion hosted by the AMS on Monday. He expects "unemployment to continue to rise until the end of 2025". Until the middle of the year, the increase will even be "largely unchecked", meaning that there will be between 25,000 and 30,000 additional unemployed people every month compared to this year.
Only in the second half of the year should the growth in unemployment slow down somewhat. However, according to Alteneder, a real decline is "not expected until the beginning of 2026 at the earliest".
Weakness in industry continues
One of the main reasons is the weakness of industry. We can already see where the problem areas are. By the end of November 2024, the number of job seekers had risen by around nine percent to over 380,000. Alteneder: "At 16%, the increase in industry is significantly higher than the average for all sectors. Accordingly, the traditional industrial federal states, above all Upper Austria and Styria, are facing an above-average increase in unemployment."
This is unlikely to change much next year. Industrial companies in particular have waited a long time to cut jobs in 2023 and have kept their skilled workers despite declining sales in order to have enough staff for the next upturn. However, this is still a long time coming and companies are therefore laying off more and more employees. The mechanical engineering and automotive supply industries are particularly affected. There are also significantly more insolvencies - and another major risk: if the USA under Trump actually imposes punitive tariffs next year, this would put a further damper on Austrian industry. With an export volume of almost 15 billion euros, the USA is our second most important trading partner and thousands of jobs depend on it.
Further job cuts in trade too
But the situation in the retail sector is also anything but rosy, despite the current good Christmas business. Consumption is not picking up because people are unsettled by all the bad news from the economy and fear for their jobs. Alteneder: "The mood among consumers is rather pessimistic. After this year's major insolvencies, it is to be feared that there will also be painful staff reductions next year."
Young people and women particularly affected
According to the forecasters, young people, women and people with a migration background will be disproportionately affected by the rise in unemployment in 2025. Alteneder also expects an increase in long-term unemployment, i.e. more people who have been unable to find a job for over a year: "The issue of long-term unemployment will become more virulent again. It is safe to assume that the duration of long-term unemployment will also continue to rise."
According to Alteneder, "this year's significant employment losses in industry and the construction sector will continue next year, albeit to a lesser extent." By contrast, jobs will be created above all in the public sector - for example in administration, social insurance and in health and social services.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
