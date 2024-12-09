“Unchecked rise” in unemployment in 2025

This is unlikely to change much next year. Industrial companies in particular have waited a long time to cut jobs in 2023 and have kept their skilled workers despite declining sales in order to have enough staff for the next upturn. However, this is still a long time coming and companies are therefore laying off more and more employees. The mechanical engineering and automotive supply industries are particularly affected. There are also significantly more insolvencies - and another major risk: if the USA under Trump actually imposes punitive tariffs next year, this would put a further damper on Austrian industry. With an export volume of almost 15 billion euros, the USA is our second most important trading partner and thousands of jobs depend on it.