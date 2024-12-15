Your donation helps
A gift of charity
Christmas is just around the corner - a time that we associate with family and love. Many people, but also animals, are not well. They are dependent on our help and support. Let's open our hearts and give a little hope and affection with a donation.
The third candle on the Advent wreath is already burning - it is often referred to as the candle of joy. The warm brightness of the Christmas lights not only brings anticipation, but also a feeling of security to the dark winter days.
The children can hardly wait for the Christ Child to finally arrive. As I write these lines in the office of the "Krone" animal corner, my two dog girls "Heidi" and "Luise" are lying next to me in their beds. Like every animal lover, I am grateful that I have them - because animals bring us humans so much joy and are a source of love.
Donations for four-legged friends in need
- The "Krone" animal corner cares! Abandoned, homeless four-legged friends find a new home and animals in need are supported with donations from animal-loving readers.
- Your donation is tax-deductible!
- Donation account: Friends of the Animal Corner Association
IBAN: AT93 6000 0000 9211 1811
Our animal corner does not look away - it helps!
Animals do not judge. They don't care whether someone is young, old, fat, thin, rich or poor. The only thing that counts for them is affection. It hurts my heart that innocent animals have to suffer. Just a few days ago, I was in Hungary on an animal welfare mission.
You may have seen the terrible pictures and reports about an Austrian woman who left hundreds of animals to vegetate in her own filth: Horse carcasses, dead, half-eaten animal corpses, dogs emaciated to the ribs. A picture of horror. We have received numerous messages about this - many readers write to tell us that they cannot bear to see this misery. That they can't look at it.
Donations go directly to help
Understandable! But we, the "Krone" animal corner: we have to look! Because we have made it our mission to put our heart and soul into protecting and rescuing animals. But our work would not be possible without your support. Our association "Friends of the Animal Corner" is unique! All office and staff costs are borne entirely by the "Kronen Zeitung".
This means that every euro donated goes directly to animal welfare. The number of inquiries from pet owners who cannot afford food or vet fees is increasing all the time. The challenging times mean that many people are even considering giving up their animals to save money.
We want to prevent families or elderly people from having to part with their beloved four-legged friends. With the help of "Krone" readers, we can step in. We can give away food and pay vet bills. Of course, every single case is checked - so that all donors can be sure that "their" money goes where it is needed.
We also need special support for our new cat house. The planning is in full swing - it is to become an important refuge for house cats: cozy, modern, but above all according to the latest findings in animal husbandry. It will also provide a loving refuge for animals whose owners can no longer look after them, either because they are ill or because it was their last wish.
We also support numerous other animal welfare organizations such as "Ferkelfroh" or help rebuild animal shelters after the flood disaster. We have received the donation seal of approval for our work for many years. (All information on our activities from animal rescue to support can be found here).
Did you know that donations to our association have been tax-deductible since 2024? I could tell you about many sad animal fates that took a happy turn thanks to your donation: every euro a stroke, a bowl of food. Animals can't plead for themselves, but my team and I are happy to lend them our voice: We sincerely ask for your support.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart,
Your Maggie Entenfellner
