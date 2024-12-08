Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Wistful farewell

Taylor Swift: “Didn’t want it to ever end”

Nachrichten
08.12.2024 17:43

Taylor Swift's monumental "Eras Tour" ends after almost two years with a performance in the sold-out stadium in the Canadian city of Vancouver on Sunday evening. Before the very last show, the singer was wistful.

0 Kommentare

At her penultimate show of "The Eras Tour" in Vancouver, Taylor Swift thanked her fans above all. "This is the most fun, joyful, exciting, intense, powerful and wonderful tour I've ever done," Swift enthused, as can be seen in a fan video on X. The reason for this was her fans, who made every moment special.

Swift thanked her fans
"There's a reason why this is the longest tour I've ever done," Swift continued. "I've never played this many shows in one tour, and that's because I really didn't want it to ever end, because you guys have made this a wonderful experience for all of us on stage."

So she wrote a song line about making friendship bracelets, "and I came to the first show of the 'Eras Tour' and you guys were making friendship bracelets, exchanging friendship bracelets, making friends and now I feel like you guys have made friendship bracelets synonymous with the 'Eras Tour'."

That's really crazy, but just one thing she could list, Swift concluded.

"The Eras Tour" concert series is estimated to have grossed more than two billion US dollars with ten million tickets sold, making it the highest-grossing tour in history and cementing Swift's standing as one of pop music's most influential figures.

Overshadowed by terrorism in Vienna
However, the success was overshadowed by the cancellation of the terrorist attack in Vienna. The three concerts planned in Austria were canceled following the arrest of two suspected terrorists, plunging the Swifties who had travelled there into despair.

Despite the concert cancellations in Vienna, the "Swifties" celebrated their star. (Bild: APA/AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)
Despite the concert cancellations in Vienna, the "Swifties" celebrated their star.
(Bild: APA/AP Photo/Heinz-Peter Bader)

Since March 2023, Swift has appeared on stage at around 150 concerts on five continents, performing the best songs from her 18-year career in three-hour shows in elaborate costumes. Fans traveled all the way, stayed in hotels, visited restaurants and boosted the local economy. According to media reports, the tour generated ten billion dollars in the USA alone.

Tour gave rise to new phenomena
In addition to the economic impact, the "Eras Tour" sparked phenomena such as "Taylor-gating", where thousands of fans gathered near the venues in the heat and rain without tickets to celebrate the event, sing and exchange friendship bracelets. Dancing and jumping fans made the ground vibrate.

Fans look back on unforgettable moments such as a piano that played by itself due to rain damage or the appearance of Swift's partner, football star Travis Kelce, at a concert in London. He carried the 34-year-old across the stage. At a concert in Los Angeles, she presented Bianka Bryant, the daughter of basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash in 2020, with her iconic black hat.

Last show without Kelce
According to media reports, Kelce will not be at her last show on Sunday evening. However, her fans are planning to sing "Happy Birthday" for Swift - just a few days before she turns 35 on December 13.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf