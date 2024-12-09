Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Lower Austria at the Tour de France

Max Bulla was a true sporting hero on two wheels

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 11:00

Michael Bulla remembers his dad Max, who once won three stages of the Tour de France. Two sports historians have now reconstructed the life of the cycling star from Lower Austria in detail.

0 Kommentare

Max Bulla, who lived in Pitten for a long time and died there in 1990, was one of Austria's greatest sporting heroes. The professional cyclist delivered his masterpiece in 1931 when he won three stages of the Tour de France as a private rider without team support. Now sports historians Matthias Marschik and Rudolf Müllner have reconstructed his life. Last Wednesday, their book "Max Bulla, Radrennfahrer" was presented in Vienna. To mark the occasion, the "Krone" spoke to Michael Bulla, the cycling legend's son who lives in Hinterbrühl and Florida.

The "Krone" spoke to Michael, Max Bulla's son, who lives in Hinterbrühl. (Bild: zVg/privat)
The "Krone" spoke to Michael, Max Bulla's son, who lives in Hinterbrühl.
(Bild: zVg/privat)

Exciting details
The owner of "Bulla Classics" praises the authors: "I learned a lot of exciting new details." He says of his father, the sporting hero: "I have fond memories of him; back in the early 1950s, he took me on trips to Switzerland, Germany and Italy, e.g. to the World Cycling Championships in Rome. I was able to get to know many former racing cyclists and his popularity abroad. He was very popular, so I was always able to hear about his great achievements."

The life of cycling legend Max Bulla has now been reconstructed in a book. (Bild: Verlag Brüder Hollinek)
The life of cycling legend Max Bulla has now been reconstructed in a book.
(Bild: Verlag Brüder Hollinek)
Max Bulla was a great sporting hero. (Bild: Nachlass Max Bulla)
Max Bulla was a great sporting hero.
(Bild: Nachlass Max Bulla)

Roots to the imperial court
Cycling and the Austrian successes still interest him today, even though he was unable to be active himself: "Unfortunately, my heart was not suited to competitive sport." His great passion for 60 years has been the automotive industry: "It also runs in our family. My father's great-uncle, Lieutenant Colonel Max Bulla, was the head of Emperor Franz Joseph's military vehicle fleet."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf