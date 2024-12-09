Lower Austria at the Tour de France
Max Bulla was a true sporting hero on two wheels
Michael Bulla remembers his dad Max, who once won three stages of the Tour de France. Two sports historians have now reconstructed the life of the cycling star from Lower Austria in detail.
Max Bulla, who lived in Pitten for a long time and died there in 1990, was one of Austria's greatest sporting heroes. The professional cyclist delivered his masterpiece in 1931 when he won three stages of the Tour de France as a private rider without team support. Now sports historians Matthias Marschik and Rudolf Müllner have reconstructed his life. Last Wednesday, their book "Max Bulla, Radrennfahrer" was presented in Vienna. To mark the occasion, the "Krone" spoke to Michael Bulla, the cycling legend's son who lives in Hinterbrühl and Florida.
Exciting details
The owner of "Bulla Classics" praises the authors: "I learned a lot of exciting new details." He says of his father, the sporting hero: "I have fond memories of him; back in the early 1950s, he took me on trips to Switzerland, Germany and Italy, e.g. to the World Cycling Championships in Rome. I was able to get to know many former racing cyclists and his popularity abroad. He was very popular, so I was always able to hear about his great achievements."
Roots to the imperial court
Cycling and the Austrian successes still interest him today, even though he was unable to be active himself: "Unfortunately, my heart was not suited to competitive sport." His great passion for 60 years has been the automotive industry: "It also runs in our family. My father's great-uncle, Lieutenant Colonel Max Bulla, was the head of Emperor Franz Joseph's military vehicle fleet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.