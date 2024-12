Local heroine Porsche in the German sandwich

Saturday afternoon at the Amadeus Horse Indoors in the Salzburg Arena was a carbon copy of Thursday for dressage rider Diana Porsche. The rider from Salzburg once again roared to second place in the CDI three-star Amadeus Grand Prix Special with Hanoverian gelding Dahoud - again beaten by Germany's Raphael Netz. "We gained more and more confidence during the test and have grown," said the local heroine jubilantly. Bavarian legend Thomas Müller was delighted with third place. His wife Lisa and her horse Gut Wettlkam's Mondrian were only 0.3 percentage points behind Porsche (70.808). Sunday will see the grand finale with the musical freestyle (prize money: 50,000 euros) - albeit without any Austrians. Porsche will continue in London in ten days' time.