Nervousness before the election
The Gerber-Thaler spat is far from over
The Chamber of Commerce election in March 2025 is just around the corner and nervousness is rising! Old scores between the opponents in the Wirtschaftsbund election are still open.
As the newly elected President of the Chamber of Commerce, Barbara Thaler promised a conciliatory style. A year later, there is not much left of it. This is probably due to the upcoming Chamber of Commerce elections in March 2025. The political climate has changed since 2020. Gains for the ÖVP and the Greens in second place: rather unrealistic!
Rubbing tree in the Landhaus
What's more, the head of economic affairs, Mario Gerber, is a first-class rubbing tree for Thaler. He was their opposing candidate in the Wirtschaftsbund election and had 8 out of 9 district leaders behind him. Nevertheless, he was very clearly defeated. It is quite possible that old scores will be settled in the election.
The 13 million euros will no longer be changed.
Wirtschafts-LR Mario Gerber
Changes requested by the Chamber
The nervousness in the chamber is certainly increasing. This can also be seen with the MCI, where Thaler demanded a decision by Christmas. Or the Tourism Act, where Thaler submitted 101 requests for changes, even though the reform will bring relief of 13 million euros for Tyrolean businesses.
Envy debate as an own goal
The Chamber of Commerce obviously does not begrudge Gerber this political success in pre-election times and is now calling for renegotiations with the individual occupational groups. He has invited the individual sectors to talks. These are to start at the beginning of next year. Some functionaries are already shaking their heads: the chamber's leadership has scored an own goal by threatening an envy debate during the election campaign.
"The political line is clear: the €13 million will not be changed," emphasized Gerber in the state parliament.
