Lake property on Mondsee: Trick brought in 7 million

Critical questions to the provincial councillor responsible

Hemetsberger wanted to know the details of the procedure from the responsible provincial councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) - and learned from the answer to his question: "A trick made this deal possible in the first place," says the Green Party member, describing how it was argued: "In terms of zoning, this lake property is agricultural land, but because it has not been used in the last 15 years, the area by the lake is not agricultural land under land use law. As a result, an agricultural plot was quickly turned into a so-called other plot - for the free development of lucrative real estate plans, for which there are now hardly any limits," says Hemetsberger.