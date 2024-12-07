Politician criticizes
Lake property on Mondsee: Trick brought in 7 million
A district authority allowed a real estate deal on Lake Mondsee that made a seller and estate agent rich. The "Krone" has the answer as to how this came about and how it was tricked that seven million euros were paid for a plot of land that is actually agricultural land.
"Money beats nature, profit beats soil protection here," says Green spokesperson for regional planning Rudi Hemetsberger, annoyed by a real estate deal: as reported by the "Krone", an heiress had sold a farm on Lake Mondsee - including a 5200 square meter lake property in the very best location. The prime piece of land was separated from the entire property, which went to a farmer, and resold for seven million euros.
Critical questions to the provincial councillor responsible
Hemetsberger wanted to know the details of the procedure from the responsible provincial councillor Michaela Langer-Weninger (ÖVP) - and learned from the answer to his question: "A trick made this deal possible in the first place," says the Green Party member, describing how it was argued: "In terms of zoning, this lake property is agricultural land, but because it has not been used in the last 15 years, the area by the lake is not agricultural land under land use law. As a result, an agricultural plot was quickly turned into a so-called other plot - for the free development of lucrative real estate plans, for which there are now hardly any limits," says Hemetsberger.
The MP and his colleagues in the Green parliamentary group are now asking whether the current Land Transfer Act still does justice to his claim.
Sales documents state: 110 meters of private lakeshore
In any case, a real estate trustee is already advertising "the unique plot with 110 meters of private lakeshore": "The generous area allows for residential development with a total net usable area of 750m²," it says.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
