Explosive calculation
Poll sees “majority” for red and blue
For the first time, the FPÖ and SPÖ could outvote the ÖVP in the state parliament. At least that is what a new poll commissioned by the APA suggests. The ÖVP-NÖ also sees negative effects from federal politics.
Exciting political times! According to the APA survey, state councillor Ulrike Königsberger-Ludwig (SPÖ) is, as reported, the politician with the highest trust ratings. But the survey also reveals an explosive political detail.
Blue-red majority possible for the first time
According to the latest figures, the majority ratios are shifting in such a way that a blue-red majority in the Lower Austrian state parliament would be possible for the first time in the state's history. In the current Sunday poll, the ÖVP is still clearly ahead of the FPÖ with 35% (minus five points compared to the 2023 election), which has increased to 27% (plus three points compared to last year). The SPÖ recorded an increase of one percent and reached 22 percent. Neos and the Greens are both at seven percent.
ÖVP sees federal policy as a duty
ÖVP Managing Director Matthias Zauner's reaction: "We can only achieve a turnaround in all election and poll results for the People's Party with a federal policy that delivers in the fight for the prosperity of our countrymen, for the competitiveness of our businesses and against radical Islam."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
