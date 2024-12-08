Poll sees “majority” for red and blue

Blue-red majority possible for the first time

According to the latest figures, the majority ratios are shifting in such a way that a blue-red majority in the Lower Austrian state parliament would be possible for the first time in the state's history. In the current Sunday poll, the ÖVP is still clearly ahead of the FPÖ with 35% (minus five points compared to the 2023 election), which has increased to 27% (plus three points compared to last year). The SPÖ recorded an increase of one percent and reached 22 percent. Neos and the Greens are both at seven percent.