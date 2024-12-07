Jeremy Bracco to shoot Innsbruck out of crisis

Signed in the NHL draft

Bracco was considered a great hope for the future in his home country. The winger became U18 and U20 world champion with the US team. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Bracco did not make the leap to the NHL, but he impressed in other leagues. Bracco played over 180 games in the AHL, almost 100 games in the Russian KHL and one season in Finland and the DEL.