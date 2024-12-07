Sharks bring in striker
Jeremy Bracco to shoot Innsbruck out of crisis
One day after the bitter 1:5 home defeat against Pustertal, HC Innsbruck reacts. The Sharks announced the signing of US forward Jeremy Bracco on Saturday. The two-time junior world champion is supposed to shoot the Sharks out of the crisis.
47 goals in 24 league games are simply not enough for the ICE Ice Hockey League. The Innsbruck Sharks also failed to capitalize on their chances in their 5-1 home defeat against Pustertal on Friday.
Now HCI boss Günther Hanschitz reacts. Tyrol's ice hockey pride is upgrading its squad with a new striker. Jeremy Bracco should give the Haie offense more punch.
Jeremy is a creative playmaker who will give us more offensive punch from now on. With his outstanding offensive skills, we are convinced that he will be able to fully develop with us.
HCI-Sportmanager Max Steinacher
Signed in the NHL draft
Bracco was considered a great hope for the future in his home country. The winger became U18 and U20 world champion with the US team. He was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft. Bracco did not make the leap to the NHL, but he impressed in other leagues. Bracco played over 180 games in the AHL, almost 100 games in the Russian KHL and one season in Finland and the DEL.
Most recently, the 27-year-old American was with Zvolen in Slovakia. He is due to arrive in Innsbruck on Sunday and is expected to start for the Sharks next weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
