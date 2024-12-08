After incisional hernia: “I looked like I was pregnant”

Robot makes the impossible possible

"With Da-Vinci, we can now perform operations that were previously impossible," explains Dr. Frieders-Justin. At first glance, the robot looks like a giant metal spider with a few legs missing. In the past, doctors had to use their hands to dig around in the abdominal cavity; today, tiny gripping tools controlled by a console do the job. Instead of slitting the body open lengthwise, seven tiny incisions were made in Bothe's case to secure the hernia with a mesh.