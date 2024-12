Surprise! Ricciardo about to make his next F1 comeback?

Dismissal after Singapore

Ricciardo made his Formula 1 debut in 2011 and, after two unsuccessful seasons at McLaren, it looked as though his Formula 1 career would come to an end in 2022. However, he returned to Red Bull's B team Racing Bulls last year, where he was actually under contract until the end of 2024. However, due to poor performances, he was released after the race in Singapore and replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson.