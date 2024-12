More Austrians in our league

A novelty for 2025/26 has already been presented. The substitutes' bench will be enlarged and the Bundesliga clubs will be allowed to field 20 instead of 18 professionals. Those who want to continue planning with money from the Austrian pot will then have to put 13 Austrians on the list. A financial motivation that is not really relevant for the big clubs such as Salzburg, Sturm, Rapid or LASK. Because the hope of international success is paramount. But these have failed to materialize, especially in the Champions League. This is not the only reason why experts - such as Andreas Herzog, Martin Stranzl and Martin Scherb at the recent "Krone" sports get-together - are calling for more focus to be placed on the Austrians in the league. Words that Ralf Rangnick also emphasizes as team manager.