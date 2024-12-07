Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Prime Minister fired

Military junta in Burkina Faso dissolves government

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 09:15

The military junta in the West African country of Burkina Faso has removed the country's prime minister from office and dissolved the government, interim president Ibrahim Traoré announced by decree late on Friday evening. 

0 Kommentare

According to the decree, the ministers are to continue in their posts until a new government is formed. No reasons were given for the dismissal. Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambéla had held his post since October 2022.

The military junta that has ruled the Sahel state since a coup in 2022 is estimated to control almost half of the country's territory. As in the neighboring states of Mali and Niger, Islamist groups that have pledged allegiance to the terrorist militias Al-Qaeda and Islamic State are active in northern Burkina Faso. 

(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
(Bild: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

23 million inhabitants internally displaced
Burkina Faso has been repeatedly rocked by attacks since 2015, including in the border region with Mali and Niger. 2.06 million people out of a population of around 23 million were internally displaced in March 2023. There were also refugee movements in neighboring countries such as Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast).

  • Several coups have shaken the country since 2014, most recently in autumn 2022, but the government under Ibrahim Traoré only controls parts of the country and violence and attacks - often with a jihadist background - are commonplace.
  • Almost 40 percent of the country's inhabitants live below the poverty line, and 4.7 million needed humanitarian aid last year.
  • More than 800,000 people live in areas controlled by armed groups. Gender-based violence against women and girls and education are another major problem.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf