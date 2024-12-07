Prime Minister fired
Military junta in Burkina Faso dissolves government
The military junta in the West African country of Burkina Faso has removed the country's prime minister from office and dissolved the government, interim president Ibrahim Traoré announced by decree late on Friday evening.
According to the decree, the ministers are to continue in their posts until a new government is formed. No reasons were given for the dismissal. Prime Minister Apollinaire Kyélem de Tambéla had held his post since October 2022.
The military junta that has ruled the Sahel state since a coup in 2022 is estimated to control almost half of the country's territory. As in the neighboring states of Mali and Niger, Islamist groups that have pledged allegiance to the terrorist militias Al-Qaeda and Islamic State are active in northern Burkina Faso.
23 million inhabitants internally displaced
Burkina Faso has been repeatedly rocked by attacks since 2015, including in the border region with Mali and Niger. 2.06 million people out of a population of around 23 million were internally displaced in March 2023. There were also refugee movements in neighboring countries such as Côte d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast).
- Several coups have shaken the country since 2014, most recently in autumn 2022, but the government under Ibrahim Traoré only controls parts of the country and violence and attacks - often with a jihadist background - are commonplace.
- Almost 40 percent of the country's inhabitants live below the poverty line, and 4.7 million needed humanitarian aid last year.
- More than 800,000 people live in areas controlled by armed groups. Gender-based violence against women and girls and education are another major problem.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.