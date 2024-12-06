Graz99ers lose
Black Wings celebrate home win against Bolzano
The Black Wings have moved up to third place in the ICE Hockey League with a win over Bolzano. The in-form team from Linz won 5:2 on Friday evening against the South Tyroleans, who had also been convincing beforehand, leaving the Graz99ers behind them.
The Styrians were clearly defeated 2:6 at home by leaders Fehervar in another match-up between the top four teams in the league.
The KAC left Feldkirch with a 2:0 win against the bottom-placed Pioneers Vorarlberg, while VSV won their encounter with Olimpija Ljubljana 6:5 thanks to a strong final third. HC Innsbruck lost 1:5 at home to Pustertal, while the Vienna Capitals won 3:2 at Asiago.
Logan Roe gave the Black Wings the lead in front of almost 4,000 spectators in the 8th minute, the US-American also did the groundwork for Christoph Tialler's 2:0 and made it 5:1 (37th) in overtime. Brian Lebler added a goal and two assists for Linz. The Black Wings thus continued their run, having won ten of their last eleven games. It was HCB's first defeat after six successes in a row.
Hungary still strong away from home
The 99ers recorded almost twice as many shots on goal against Fehervar (38:20), but the win still went clearly to the Hungarians. Only Paul Huber scored for Graz in the powerplay to make it 1:1 (7th) and the national player reduced the deficit in the second period to 2:5 (27th). Canada's Tim Campbell was outstanding for Fehervar with one goal and four assists. The Hungarians are now unbeaten in nine games away from home.
KAC goalie Sebastian Dahm recorded a shut-out with 14 shots saved. Tobias Sablattnig (30.) gave Klagenfurt the lead until the end, Jan Mursak scored into the empty net. The KAC are now sixth and seven points ahead of their closest rivals Villach. VSV and Ljubljana exchanged blows, in which Kevin Hancock was the match-winner with his goals at 4:5 and 6:5. Maximilian Rebernig also scored twice for the Eagles, with Hancock providing an assist on both goals.
The Capitals won in Asiago thanks to a goal by Joseph Cramarossa in the 58th minute. The Italians supposedly equalized once again, but the goal did not count due to an obstruction by goalie Peyton Jones. Innsbruck merely equalized through Ryan Valentini to make it 1:1. The "Sharks" thus suffered their third heavy defeat after the games against the Capitals (0:10) and Fehervar (1:7). After eight games without a win, Pustertal was once again in full swing.
Friday, 06.12.2024
Graz99ers - Fehervar AV19 2:6 (1:2,1:4,0:0)
EC VSV - Olimpija Ljubljana 6:5 (2:2,1:2,3:1)
Black Wings Linz - HCB Südtirol 5:2 (2:0,3:1,0:1)
HC Innsbruck - Pustertal Wölfe 1:5 (1:1,0:1,0:3)
Pioneers Vorarlberg - EC-KAC 0:2 (0:0,0:1,0:1)
Asiago Hockey - Vienna Capitals 2:3 (0:1,2:1,0:1)
