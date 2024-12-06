Black Wings celebrate home win against Bolzano

Hungary still strong away from home

The 99ers recorded almost twice as many shots on goal against Fehervar (38:20), but the win still went clearly to the Hungarians. Only Paul Huber scored for Graz in the powerplay to make it 1:1 (7th) and the national player reduced the deficit in the second period to 2:5 (27th). Canada's Tim Campbell was outstanding for Fehervar with one goal and four assists. The Hungarians are now unbeaten in nine games away from home.