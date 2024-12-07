Schlager in Advent
“Zweier WG” is now going on a contemplative party tour
Singer Nina Stern and "her" Franky Wild are now not only a couple in private, but also on stage at small parties and company celebrations. The "Zweier WG" (two-person flat-sharing community) is spreading good cheer at all kinds of Christmas events with pop-swing classics.
Nina Stern has been in the limelight all her life. Live concerts in front of thousands of spectators were just as much a part of it as appearances on major TV shows with stars such as Dieter Thomas Heck, Albert Hammond and Peter Maffay. She shared dressing rooms with personalities such as the legendary Gunther Philipp.
Beautiful memories
The German singer won one of the coveted mountain crystals for Austria at the "Grand Prix der Volksmusik". "I have fond memories of these wonderful moments," says Nina Stern, who celebrated her 45th birthday yesterday, St. Nicholas Day.
Music as life
She shares her home in Mischendorf with Franky Wild. The two got married in the summer. Like his sweetheart, the musician is used to spectacular performances in front of an audience - for example with Liz Mitchell from Boney M., as the support act for the Spider Murphy Gang and pop icon Nena or as a regular guest on popular shows such as "Musikantenstadl".
Now it's getting Christmassy
"It doesn't always have to be the big stage," emphasize the two, widely known under the stage name "Zweier WG". During the festive season, Nina Stern and Franky Wild are on the road with pop-swing classics. Their repertoire ranges from "Feliz Navidad" and "Let it snow" to "Rocking around the Christmas tree" and "Driving home for Christmas".
In contrast to the past, today it's the small, discreet and intimate events that are the attraction for us as artists.
Sängerin Nina Stern
Hits from five decades
"But don't worry, we've also set the mood at company parties where Christmas carols were absolutely forbidden," reveals Nina Stern. Whether Advent markets or small celebrations - you'll always find the right song in the treasure trove "Cult hits and hits from five decades" (ninastern@perfect-promotion.at).
