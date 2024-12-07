Farmer drove wolf from his farm by screaming

Called for 55 assessments

But what about real wolves? So far, the crack assessors have been called out a total of 55 times. A so-called kill is a dead animal in which an attack by a large carnivore was determined as the primary cause of death, says Philipp Engleder from the Upper Austrian Department of Agriculture and Forestry: "DNA samples were taken in 43 cases. In six of these samples, the wolf could be clearly identified - twice in farm animals and four times in wild animals. In another four samples, it was not possible to clearly determine whether it was a wolf or a dog."