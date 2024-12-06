Presidential election in Romania must be repeated

The election will probably not be held again until the new year. Romania's current president Klaus Johannis made it clear on Friday evening that he would remain in office for the time being. This is legally possible. According to Johannis, he will meet with the parliamentary groups immediately so that he can then submit the application to form a government. His country is "stable and secure" and remains a "democratic and pro-European partner". His term of office was originally due to end on December 21.