Neos criticize the financial conduct of the city of Bregenz

The provincial capital is not exactly on a soft financial footing; there has been a gap between income and expenditure for years. The budget for 2025 is also expected to be in the red. Michael Sagmeister from the Neos party is already ringing alarm bells: "The city is once again saving itself into the next year with reserves, while almost ten million euros have to be raised for loans alone." If nothing changes in the financial management, the mountain of debt will have grown to 270 million euros by 2029.