Huge mountain of debt
Neos criticize the financial conduct of the city of Bregenz
Michael Sagmeister, chairman of the Bregenz Pinken parliamentary group, demands fundamental structural reforms from the city and state. There can currently be no talk of sustainable financial planning.
The provincial capital is not exactly on a soft financial footing; there has been a gap between income and expenditure for years. The budget for 2025 is also expected to be in the red. Michael Sagmeister from the Neos party is already ringing alarm bells: "The city is once again saving itself into the next year with reserves, while almost ten million euros have to be raised for loans alone." If nothing changes in the financial management, the mountain of debt will have grown to 270 million euros by 2029.
Reforms instead of lawnmowers
He thinks little of the cost-cutting measures initiated by the city: making savings across the board according to the lawnmower principle is far too short-sighted and ignores the core problems. Instead, systemic reforms should be introduced.
The city is once again saving itself into the next year with reserves, while almost ten million euros have to be raised for loans alone.
Michael Sagmeister, Neos
In this respect, he also sees the state as having a role to play: "A significant proportion of the costs in the city's budget are passed on directly by the state." The rescue, hospital and social funds in particular are cost drivers - also because the state failed to introduce structural reforms in good time. "If the Court of Audit points out clear savings potential in the rescue fund and these are ignored for political convenience, we shouldn't be surprised when the costs get out of hand," complains Sagmeister.
Design councils as cost drivers
He also sees a need for action when it comes to design councils: "It now seems to be a matter of course that a design council delays projects for years just for aesthetic reasons and demands sinfully expensive changes."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.