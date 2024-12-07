AMS boss empathizes with anxious KTM employees

Another 500 employees still have to go

In addition to the 250 people who have already been made redundant at KTM, a further 500 will have to go as part of the restructuring process - this was underlined once again on Thursday at the round table hosted by Markus Achleitner, Upper Austrian Councillor for Economic Affairs. Schmidt is audibly concerned by this development: "I keep thinking about them. Of the 3600 employees, 250 know that they have to go. And now the others are left behind, none of whom know whether they are one of these 500 or not. I can't imagine how they feel now, but it must be madness."