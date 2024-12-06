Stays in America
Harry’s decision: No UK comeback planned!
Prince Harry (40) has denied rumors of a permanent return to the United Kingdom. He wants to stay in the USA. "I really enjoy living here and bringing up my children here," said the younger son of the British King Charles.
His focus is on "being the best husband and father I can be", Harry explained at an event in New York.
"The life my mother wanted"
His American life, free from royal obligations, feels "like the life my mother wanted (for him)". Harry's wife Duchess Meghan (43) attended a gala in Beverly Hills, California, on the same evening.
Speculation after Trump's victory
Harry and Meghan have been living in California with their children Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3) for several years. Relations with the royal family in Harry's home country are considered to have broken down.
His family enjoys a certain degree of privacy in the USA, Harry told the British news agency PA. They can pursue activities that they "undoubtedly could not do in the UK for security reasons". The fifth in line to the throne is in court with the British government over the cost of security arrangements for visits home.
Following the election of Donald Trump as US president, there was speculation about Harry's return. Trump had repeatedly said that he would not protect Harry, who together with Meghan had sharply criticized the Republican politician in the past, in the event of problems
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.