From 13.1. in Bruck
Trauma surgery outpatient clinic no longer accepts emergencies
Due to a shortage of staff, there is a drastic change at the regional hospital in Bruck: from January 13, no more emergencies will be admitted to the trauma surgery outpatient clinic. The SPÖ (Social Democratic Party of Austria) promptly voiced harsh criticism.
At a press conference on Friday, Erich Schaflinger, the medical director of LKH Hochsteiermark (Leoben, Bruck, Mürzzuschlag), emphasized the need for further reforms and structural changes in the Styrian hospital system. And he announced a radical change for his hospital group: As of January 13, acute cases will no longer be admitted to the trauma surgery outpatient clinic in Bruck.
Around 120 patients a day are currently treated here, of which a good 70 are acute cases. The "order outpatient clinic" will remain, so patients with appointments will continue to be treated - currently around 50 people a day. For the Red Cross in the region in particular, the measure will mean longer distances to Leoben Hospital.
According to Schaflinger, the reason for the measure is the shortage of doctors. Ten doctors have recently resigned, and there is already a shortage of 64 (!) at LKH Hochsteiermark.
Fierce criticism from the SPÖ
The SPÖ, which will soon be in opposition at provincial level, is quick to criticize the situation. Club chairman Hannes Schwarz says: "We will not accept the closure of the accident surgery outpatient clinic in Bruck under any circumstances." He accuses the regional management of "negligence".
And Stefan Hofer, member of the provincial parliament and mayor of Turnau, is "deeply outraged" and says the move is "absolutely unacceptable. We were assured by the state health minister (Karlheinz Kornhäusl, ÖVP, note) that this measure would not be considered." He must now stand by his word. It is a foretaste of how the Reds will target the Blacks in Styria in future.
Piquant: on Friday, Schaflinger had harsh words for the regional politicians who are resisting changes to the hospital structure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
