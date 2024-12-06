Princess Josephine stars in Christmas series

Talent runs in the family!

It's no surprise that Josephine has artistic talent: last year, she wowed the audience in a stage performance of "Peter Pan" at Tivoli Copenhagen. She also seems to be carrying on the creative legacy of her grandmother, Queen Margrethe. The art-loving monarch herself appeared as an extra in the 2009 film "The Wild Swans" and has created costumes and stage sets for major productions.