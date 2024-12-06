Suddenly a TV star!
Princess Josephine stars in Christmas series
Suddenly a TV star! Princess Josephine, the 13-year-old daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary, has amazed everyone with her surprising acting debut in a Danish pre-Christmas series!
The young royal actress flickered across the screens on Wednesday evening in an episode of the popular Christmas calendar "Tidsrejsen 2" ("Time Travel 2") from the Danish broadcaster DR.
As "Kate", a charming girl from the 1990s, Josephine was seen with pigtails and denim dungarees. It is said that she will also appear in other episodes.
A well-kept secret
Particularly exciting: Josephine's appearance was a well-kept secret! Not even the Danish royal palace had announced her first step into acting.
No special treatment
However, the royal family's communications manager, Lene Balleby, confirmed to the magazine "Billed Bladet" that the princess had taken part in the official casting without special treatment like everyone else - and impressed with her talent. "Time Travel 2" is a sequel to "Time Travel" from 2014. princess
Talent runs in the family!
It's no surprise that Josephine has artistic talent: last year, she wowed the audience in a stage performance of "Peter Pan" at Tivoli Copenhagen. She also seems to be carrying on the creative legacy of her grandmother, Queen Margrethe. The art-loving monarch herself appeared as an extra in the 2009 film "The Wild Swans" and has created costumes and stage sets for major productions.
The start of a great career?
Josephine's twin brother, Prince Vincent, certainly supports her actively, while the young princess finds her way into the acting world. But whether this was just a small foray into the limelight or the start of a great career remains to be seen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
