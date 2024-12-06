Chasing burglars: “Brave, but also reckless”

"Anyone who breaks into schools probably doesn't have a great life"

Konrad Hamm, who is now the number one topic of conversation at his school, shows sympathy for the suspect: "Someone who breaks into schools probably doesn't have a great life. In the parking lot, he said: if I let him go, he'll go home and not do anything else." He didn't go along with that: "Well, that's not how it works," was the teacher's terse reply.