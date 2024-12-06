"Large-scale fire"
Arsonists set fire to synagogue near Melbourne
Arsonists wearing masks have set fire to a synagogue in a suburb of the Australian metropolis of Melbourne. The fire broke out before dawn on Friday, police said.
Building was "significantly damaged"
The synagogue in Ripponlea was "significantly damaged" in the arson attack, according to the statement. Although there were already people in the building at the time of the attack, no serious injuries were reported.
An eyewitness who had come to the synagogue for morning prayers had seen "two people wearing masks", Chris Murray from the Victoria Police Arson and Explosives Unit told reporters at the scene.
"They appeared to be distributing some sort of accelerant in the premises," Murray said. The synagogue went up in flames, he said. "We believe it was deliberate. We believe it was targeted. What we don't know is why," he continued.
Liquid poured into synagogue and set on fire
A member of the synagogue's community board, Benjamin Klein, said a few people had been sitting in the synagogue praying when the fire broke out. They heard loud bangs, then liquid was poured into the building and set alight, Klein continued.
The people praying ran out of the back of the synagogue and one man burned his hand. "The fire was extensive," Klein told the AFP news agency. "The inside was completely burnt out."
Prime Minister: "Zero tolerance" for anti-Semitism
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the incident. "This violence and intimidation and destruction at a place of worship is a scandal," he said. "This attack has put lives at risk and is clearly aimed at inciting fear in the community." He said he had "zero tolerance" for anti-Semitism. "It has absolutely no place in Australia," said Albanese.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
