Coming and going

Major change of tenants in Salzburg’s old town

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 12:00

Something is happening in Salzburg's old town, but some spaces remain empty.

The former McDonald's branch in Salzburg's Getreidegasse has been empty for almost a year. The American burger chain Five Guys, previously only active in Vienna in Austria, wanted to take over from the fast food giant at the end of 2024. But this is no longer possible.

There have been repeated reports of delays in obtaining permits. Nothing has happened at the restaurant itself so far. A spokeswoman told the Krone that an opening is not possible until next year. In the meantime, there are even doubts as to whether the Getreidegasse location will be a success at all.

In Getreidegasse, some people just change their address. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
In Getreidegasse, some people just change their address.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

New store for Spanish fashion chain
New tenants will soon be moving into Getreidegasse 24. Until two years ago, it was home to the Zara fashion chain, then a pop-up gallery, Manner and now three Viennese designers. Next year, fashion giant Mango plans to open a new store there. The Spanish company is already rented at Getreidegasse 8 and will only be relocating from there.

The optician chain Wutscher is set to move in next year (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The optician chain Wutscher is set to move in next year
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

While a large local caterer will soon be moving into Mirabellplatz with a system catering line, something is happening in Linzergasse. Wein & Co. has already said goodbye to the Platzl, where an X-Mas pop-up bar has been open since last week. However, this will come to an end after Christmas.

The lease has now been signed for the former Central cinema at Linzergasse 17-19. The commercial real estate specialist CBRE has brokered the almost 700 square meters to Optik Wutscher. The optician family, which has more than 100 branches throughout Austria, will open its third flagship store there in March. The aim is to become the first point of contact for glasses for the people of Salzburg.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Maximilian Kronberger
Maximilian Kronberger
