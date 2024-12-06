10,000 euro fine?
Christmas tree transportation: no fir tree mishaps!
Around 2.5 million Christmas trees are sold in Austria every year and will once again provide living rooms with cheer and needles this year. They are usually transported there in your own car. However, there are a few tips and regulations to bear in mind.
In sober terms, the Christmas tree is a load that must be secured in accordance with regulations. "Due to its size and weight, inadequate securing can put you and other road users at risk. Penalties of up to 10,000 euros can therefore be imposed," warns ÖAMTC lawyer Verena Pronebner. It is also possible to have your driving license endorsed.
This is how transportation works:
On the car roof: When transporting on the roof, the tree should remain in the net and be attached to the luggage rack at the front and rear using wide, resistant fabric straps with metal fasteners. The top of the tree should point backwards. A base is recommended to protect the paintwork from scratches caused by branches and needles. "If the Christmas tree protrudes more than one meter beyond the length of the vehicle, it must be marked as a long load," says Pronebner.
In the car: When transporting the tree inside the vehicle, it should be lashed down securely. A carpet pad also helps to protect the vehicle from soiling by resin and needles. Important: A clear view to the front and both sides, including mirrors, must always be guaranteed. The handbrake, gearshift etc. must be easy to operate. If the tailgate remains open during transportation, the license plate, rear lights and indicators must not be covered. The tailgate should be tensioned downwards, preferably with textile tensioning straps.
By bike: For shorter distances, it is also possible to transport the Christmas tree home on a cargo bike or a bike with a trailer. The load must also be secured. The tree must not obstruct the cyclist's view or become loose. "The tree must therefore be lashed down properly," says the lawyer. If damage is caused during transportation, e.g. to parked vehicles, this is usually covered by personal liability insurance.
Public: When using bus, train or subway transport, the lawyer advises checking the company's conditions of carriage beforehand or contacting the operator to find out whether and under what conditions (e.g. outside peak times) transportation is possible.
