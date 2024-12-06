Christmas tree transportation: no fir tree mishaps!

On the car roof: When transporting on the roof, the tree should remain in the net and be attached to the luggage rack at the front and rear using wide, resistant fabric straps with metal fasteners. The top of the tree should point backwards. A base is recommended to protect the paintwork from scratches caused by branches and needles. "If the Christmas tree protrudes more than one meter beyond the length of the vehicle, it must be marked as a long load," says Pronebner.