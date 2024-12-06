2025 on wheels
These are the car innovations of the coming year
The majority of automotive innovations in the coming year will also be electric. The number of combustion engines will decrease, but the problems for the car industry are unlikely to do so.
Abarth
The sporty Fiat offshoot is launching its most powerful electric model to date, the 600e, at the start of 2025. In the limited "Scorpionissima" version, it delivers 207 kW/280 hp. The small crossover, which is just 4.12 meters long, is therefore the most powerful production vehicle in Abarth's history. Alternatively, there is the entry-level version with 175 kW/240 hp.
Alfa Romeo
After the Italians have replenished their recently shrunken model range with two small crossovers, the new edition of a familiar model is now on the cards. The second generation of the large Stelvio SUV is based on the new Stellantis STLA Large platform and will therefore be equipped with electric drives that could reach four-digit performance levels for the first time. Combustion engines can be added later.
Alpine
The sporty Renault subsidiary is launching into the future as a purely electric brand with a Hot Hatch. The basis is provided by the recently presented R5, but Alpine can clearly set itself apart in terms of appearance, tuning and drive: The small car delivers up to 160 kW/218 hp, but the range remains below the 400-kilometer mark.
Audi
The Ingolstadt-based company has updated the A4 and renamed it the A5. In future, the odd-numbered models will be reserved for combustion-powered cars - and the mid-range series with saloon and estate cars will not be electric. Instead, petrol and diesel engines with up to 367 hp will be available, which will be housed under a body that has been stretched compared to its predecessor. The still elegantly furnished cockpit now features large displays with new infotainment software.
The Bavarians are also bringing the electric A6 E-Tron onto the road after a considerable delay. The saloon and estate use a new 800-volt platform and are expected to travel up to 756 kilometers. In the electric department, Audi will also be offering a new body variant of its Porsche Macan sister model in the form of the Q6 E-Tron Sportback. The coupé-like roof shape of the crossover with a range of over 600 kilometers is intended to appeal to design-conscious customers and reduce energy consumption.
BMW
Small radiator grille kidneys, clear body lines and the classic Hofmeister kink on the rear side window: BMW is focusing on a new design philosophy with a slight retro touch for its new e-cars. The starting signal for what Munich calls the "new class" is given by an SUV that succeeds the iX3. Its special features include an 800-volt system with new round cell batteries, which should offer around a third more range and charge significantly faster than the current batteries. In addition, the cars in the New Class will be capable of Level 3 automated driving.
BYD
With the 4.83-metre-long mid-size SUV Sealion 7 (translated: sea lion), the Chinese car manufacturer is competing not least against Tesla's Model Y. The big brother of the Dolphin and Seal series, which also have maritime names, will be available as a plug-in hybrid and purely electric. The latter variant will have an LFP ("cell-to-body") battery that is more strongly integrated into the body structure, which offers space advantages over the usual installation in a module housing in the underbody, among other things.
Cadillac
The US premium brand is bringing its electric base model to Europe. The Optiq mid-size crossover is positioned below the five-meter Lyriq model and is based on the new e-platform from General Motors. It is expected to have a range of around 400 to 500 kilometers and customers can choose between rear-wheel and all-wheel drive.
Citroen
The French company is putting the C5 Aircross on a new platform ("STLA Medium") for the model change. The mid-size SUV is to be presented in the brand's new angular style and, above all, significantly longer (approx. 4.75 meters). Customers will presumably be able to choose between mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric drive. The Citroen is a sister model to the Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland, from which it will adopt large parts of the technology. However, it is likely to significantly undercut the prices of its two siblings.
Cupra
The Seat offshoot is apparently the first brand in the VW Group to launch a truly affordable electric car on the market. The small crossover car will be called the Raval and will be available for around 25,000 euros. The twin models from VW (ID.2) and Skoda (Epiq) will not follow until the year after next.
Dacia
There is still room above the Duster: the Romanian Renault subsidiary fills it with the 4.60 meter long crossover Bigster. As with its little brother, all-wheel drive is available as an option. However, there is no longer a diesel, nor is there a purely electric drive.
Fiat
After more than a dozen years, the Panda will enter a new generation at the beginning of 2025. In future, the subcompact will bear the first name "Grande", but will remain under the four-meter limit. The five-door model, designed in the classic "Tolle-Kiste" style of its 80s predecessor, takes its technology from its Stellantis siblings, the Citroen C3 and Opel Frontera. It is likely to be priced between the two. An extended Giga variant on the same technology platform is also being discussed.
Ford
Ford is bringing the Capri back. Unlike the original from the late 1960s, the new edition is not a Europeanized muscle car, but an electrically powered crossover with a coupé roof. The sister model of the recently launched Explorer aims to score points with ranges of over 600 kilometers and performance values of more than 300 hp. As with the Explorer, the Cologne-based company purchased the technology from Wolfsburg (ID.4/5), but a great deal of emphasis was placed on independence in the design. The electric version of the Puma crossover, which was lifted at the same time, starts one class lower and offers a range of up to 376 kilometers.
Hyundai
The Koreans have electrified their range from top to bottom. With the Inster, they have now arrived in the price segment below 25,000 euros. The angular and independently designed small crossover is positioned against the Dacia Spring and Citroen C3 in terms of price, but also against the upcoming basic version of the Renault 5. The ranges of the variants equipped with different sized batteries are each over 300 kilometers. When charging, however, the new model with its 400-volt technology is significantly slower than the brand's Ioniq models.
Jeep
The US off-road brand is launching the new edition of the Compass on the market. Like the new Citroen C5 Aircross, the compact SUV, which is around four and a half meters long, is based on the Stellantis Group's new STLA medium platform, which can be combined with both all-electric drive and mild and plug-in hybrids. The model will be built in Melfi, Italy, from next year, followed by production in North America in 2026.
Kia
The Korean brand is one of the pioneers of modern e-mobility and continues to keep up the pace. The EV4, the little brother of the EV6, will be launched later next year. The mix of saloon and SUV works with 400 instead of 800 volts, is therefore likely to be cheaper and will be priced in the 40,000 euro segment. In addition to a hatchback variant, there will also be a notchback. The PV5, an electric minibus that will be the first of a whole series of so-called special and industry vehicles, is also set to celebrate its premiere. It could be of interest to ridesharing services or other mobility providers, among others.
Lancia
The traditional Lancia brand disappeared from our roads for almost a decade (at least as far as new cars are concerned), but is now celebrating a comeback with the Ypsilon. The new edition is expanding into the small car class, with technology from the Opel Corsa and Peugeot 208. The elegantly styled Italian is available as a mild hybrid (100 hp with a 48-volt battery), as a fully electric version with 156 hp and a 51 kW lithium-ion battery and as a fully electric HF sports version (280 hp). But not in Austria for the time being.
Land Rover
With the Range Rover Electric, Land Rover is launching its first electric SUV on the market. According to the manufacturer, the Electric is set to become the "most powerful electric luxury SUV". However, it remains unclear which reference models this statement refers to. The currently most powerful electric SUVs include the Lotus Eletre R with 675 kW/918 hp and the Tesla Model X Plaid with 750 kW/1020 hp.
Leapmotor
With the B10 compact SUV, the joint venture between Stellantis and the Chinese car manufacturer Leapmotor wants to start its global expansion. Technical data for the electric crossover is not yet available, but the five-door model is visually based on the Leapmotor C10, which is half a class larger. However, the new model is already based on the "Leap 3.5" platform, while its big brother is still using version 3.0. The price of the competitor to the VW ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq is likely to be in the region of 30,000 euros.
Mazda
The Japanese have so far been rather hesitant when it comes to e-mobility. This has now changed with the sedan known as the EZ-6. It is the result of a cooperation with Chinese partner Changan. The platform promises outputs of up to 200 kW/272 hp, a battery capacity of up to 80 kWh and ranges of around 550 kilometers.
Mercedes
Announced as an electric revolution, but now also with a combustion engine, at least temporarily: the Mercedes CLA is the first model based on the Stuttgart-based company's new e-architecture, which is advertised as particularly efficient. In future, the coupé saloon will serve as the entry-level model for the brand, which wants to move from the premium to the luxury segment. The claim is underlined by special technical features such as the fast-charging 800-volt battery, a sophisticated bidirectional charging system and automated driving technology.
MG Motor
Until now, the Chinese have been known primarily for useful cars with a good price-performance ratio. With the Cyberster electric roadster, a real image and prestige model is now coming to Europe. The 4.54 meter long two-seater with a long hood and eye-catching scissor doors has an output of up to 375 kW/510 hp and a range of 443 or 507 km.
Mini
With the Aceman, the BMW subsidiary is launching the next all-electric small car on the market. Visually, it follows the retro design language familiar from the Cooper, and the 4.08-metre-long crossover also adopts a lot of technology from its model brother. This includes the drives with a range of around 300 to 400 kilometers.
Mitsubishi
A good decade ago, it was one of the first plug-in hybrids in SUV guise: the Outlander. In March, the fourth generation of the massive all-rounder comes to us. As the Japanese flagship in this country - and again with a combination of combustion engine and electric drive. It has an output of 306 hp and an electric range of 83 kilometers.
Nissan
The Japanese finally want to return to the front row of e-car providers. The Renault 5 offshoot Micra could achieve this thanks to its lifestyle look and tried-and-tested technology. The Leaf compact car is already in its third generation and is being transformed from a classic compact hatchback into a crossover. The technology and look are likely to be based on the Ariya electric mid-size SUV.
Opel
The Rüsselsheim-based company is relaunching its flagship Grandland. Like its direct predecessor, the new edition of the compact SUV is based on a Stellantis platform, but has a decidedly independent look - for the first time with a bright brand flash in the radiator grille, for example. The electric version with a range of up to 582 kilometers will be available at the start, followed later by the top model with a range of up to 700 kilometers. There will also be a mild hybrid version. The Frontera, which is also available in electric and conventional versions, will start the year two classes below. All-wheel drive is not available, despite the traditional off-roader name.
Porsche
Production of the mid-engined 718 Boxster and Cayman sports cars will come to an end next summer. The successors will be purely electric and could be launched in the same year.
Renault
The French also continue to rely on tradition when it comes to electrification. Following the battery-powered new edition of the R5, the resurrected R4 will hit the roads at the beginning of 2025. However, not as a high-roof estate like the 1960s original, but as a fashionable and variable crossover. The drive is purely electric, and the ranges of the different variants are up to 400 kilometers. Even though the R4 is numerically below the R5, it is larger and also more expensive: the price tag is likely to be just under 30,000 euros in the spring.
Skoda
The VW subsidiary's e-offensive will be launched at the beginning of 2025 with the Elroq. The 4.50-meter-long SUV comes in the new design style of the Czechs and is the first model to bear the word mark "Skoda" on the hood. Technically, it is closely related to the larger Enyaq. The entry-level version has a 55 kWh battery, while the top model has 82 kWh and a range of more than 560 kilometers.
Smart
Smart wants to grow. And it is: the #5, the largest model to date from the former subcompact car brand, will hit the road in spring 2025. The electric crossover measures 4.70 meters, has a range of around 600 kilometers and 800-volt technology and can even master light off-road terrain in an emergency thanks to all-wheel drive and off-road accessories. The brand, which is owned by Geely and Mercedes, is also moving out of the small segment in terms of price: however, it is clear that the new model will significantly increase the brand's price list, which currently starts at just under 40,000 euros.
Subaru
At the end of January, the sixth generation of the Forester SUV will be launched, offering improved all-wheel drive, extensive equipment and a slightly different appearance. While the retired model still had 150 hp, the newcomer has now been reduced to 136 hp. The torque has also been reduced by twelve Newton meters to 182 Nm. The mild hybrid technology with the small electric auxiliary motor has been retained.
Suzuki
Suzuki has so far kept a low profile when it comes to e-mobility. The brand, which specializes in small and compact cars as well as all-wheel drive vehicles, is a big player in its home market of Japan and in India, where the roadmap to climate neutrality envisages a slightly different ramp-up. However, the e Vitara is now the first battery-powered model to hit the road, with a range of around 400 kilometers. Compared to its combustion engine predecessor, the electric Vitara has increased in all dimensions, but remains at the lower end of the compact segment with a length of 4.28 meters.
Toyota
The world market leader has so far been hesitant when it comes to electric cars. It is now launching an electric car developed by Suzuki in 2025. The SUV is likely to be a modified version of the previously announced Suzuki eVitara, which is also due to be launched next year. The sister models are based on a platform shared by the two Japanese manufacturers, with Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu also involved in the development. The Toyota model, which is visually based on the Urban SUV Concept study, is to be built in India.
Volkswagen
The long version of the Tiguan with up to seven seats will be called the Tayron in the future and will be marketed as an independent model series. At 4.77 meters, the crossover is around 23 centimeters longer than the five-seater. Half of the increase in length benefits the trunk, the rest the interior, which the Wolfsburg-based company can extend with two folding seats in the rear on request. There are diesel and petrol engines as well as the new plug-in hybrids with an electric range of around 100 kilometers and a quick-charging connection. All-wheel drive technology is also available as an option.
Volvo
The EX90 electric crossover is getting a flatter brother: in spring, Volvo plans to present the ES90 electric saloon, which will take on the role of brand flagship. It will inherit the technology in the form of the large 400-volt battery from its platform brother, while the range is likely to reach 600 kilometers due to the lower wind resistance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
