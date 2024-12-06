These are the car innovations of the coming year

Kia

The Korean brand is one of the pioneers of modern e-mobility and continues to keep up the pace. The EV4, the little brother of the EV6, will be launched later next year. The mix of saloon and SUV works with 400 instead of 800 volts, is therefore likely to be cheaper and will be priced in the 40,000 euro segment. In addition to a hatchback variant, there will also be a notchback. The PV5, an electric minibus that will be the first of a whole series of so-called special and industry vehicles, is also set to celebrate its premiere. It could be of interest to ridesharing services or other mobility providers, among others.