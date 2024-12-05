Emotions that last
“Krone” headline book: spectacular stories
The Kronen Zeitung's "Schlagzeilen Buch 2024" is more than just a review of the year - it is a collection of the most moving stories that have shaped Austria over the past twelve months. "Krone" chief reporter Christoph Matzl explains what makes a headline unforgettable and why honesty in reporting is so important.
In collaboration with "Krone" head of the local editorial department Christoph Budin, Christoph Matzl is publishing the 33rd edition of the Kronen Zeitung's "Headline Book" this year. "It's a summary of everything our colleagues have reported on throughout the year," he explains in an interview.
"A good headline moves, excites or surprises," says Matzl. Whether political turning points, dramatic rescues or animal happy endings - the range of topics is huge. "There are headlines that give you the feeling that something is changing for the better. But even small stories, such as animals returning to their owners, can be moving."
Matzl also emphasizes the importance of openness: "Whether it's politics, society or sport - openness and honesty win more than they lose. The more authentic the people being reported on, the greater the trust." The "Headline Book" is a reflection of society and contemporary history.
A year of turning points
2024 - a year that shook the country and the world with fateful moments, from the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russian prison and the loss of Richard Lugner, one of the most polarizing figures in Austrian public life, to the political earthquake: Donald Trump becomes president of the USA again - a surprise that made international waves.
"Krone" headline book 2024
The latest "Krone" headline book 2024 now available for
€ 29.95 in bookshops.
Tip: Order in the "Krone" world of benefits and you will receive the "Krone" headline book free of shipping costs as well as a "Krone" magazine as a gift.
More information atkronevorteilswelt.at
Phone no.: 05 7060-777
(Mon.-Fri. from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
But the year was not only characterized by strokes of fate, war and political earthquakes. There were also moments of joy and surprises that brightened up the year: Among others, the EURO trip of the ÖFB- lads, which sent the whole of Austria into soccer fever again and Austria's superstar Valentin Bontus winning five medals at the Olympic Games and many more.
These moments, which amazed us away from the big headlines, should not be missed in a year full of crises. And this yearbook also features stories like these - the ones that we don't immediately expect, but that remain with us nonetheless.
Watch the full interview in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.